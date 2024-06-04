Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: MVA Leads On 7 Seats, Mahayuti On 4 As Per Latest Trends

Battle For Power In Maharashtra

The fight for the 48 seats in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on 19 April, with the state coming out to vote in five phases. The final phase of polling was held on May 20, 2024. The dates of the first four phases were April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13 respectively. Maharashtra has the second highest seats across the nation, just before Uttar Pradesh which stands at a total of 80 seats.

Key Alliances & Candidates

The key alliances fighting in the state include Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) which includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP) against the ruling Mahayuti alliance including BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Some of the key candidates include Nitin Gadkari (BJP) from the Nagpur seat who stood victorious in the last two elections and is now eyeing his third victory. Other than him, Piyush Goyal (BJP) is contesting from Mumbai North, Supriya Sule (NCP- SP), daughter of Sharad Pawar stood from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat and Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), son of CM Eknath Shinde from the Kalyan seat.

Voter Turnout

After all five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra reported 61.33% voter turnout, with the Gadchiroli–Chimur seat witnessing the highest voter turnout in the state at 71.88%. The fifth phase saw the lowest voter turnout in the state amongst the four phases with 56.89% coming out to vote.