Maharashtra logs 1,151 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths, 2,594 recoveries on February 23

Maharashtra on Wednesday, February 23, recorded 1,151 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 11,604. Besides, 23 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,656.

2,594 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,02,217. The recovery rate in the state is 97.97%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 1,64,050 people are in home quarantine and 922 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 290 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 181 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 360 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 58 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 34 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 48 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 75 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 105 fresh cases.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:04 PM IST