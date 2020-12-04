Maharashtra Legislature’s two-day session to begin from Dec 14

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature has now been postponed to December 14 and 15 instead of earlier schedule of December 7. It was decided on Thursday at the Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of the state Council and Assembly.

Minister of Legislative Affairs Anil Parab said, “At the meeting of BACs it was decided to hold the winter session on December 14 and 15. The agenda includes resolution to condole deaths of sitting and former members, tabling of supplementary demands and debate. The Opposition had demanded two weeks session but because of the present coronavirus pandemic scenario, it was decided to hold for two days.’’

BACs last month had fixed the date of December 7 for the commencement of the winter session but had decided to meet to review the coronavirus crisis and decide its schedule. As reported by the Free Press Journal, the winter session of the Assembly has been to Mumbai from Nagpur for the first time in the past 60 years due to COVID-19 crisis.

BJP opposed it saying the session should take place at least for seven days. Leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Praven Darekar insisted that the government should hold the winter session at least for two weeks. Fadnavis criticised the state government saying that it was running away from debate on a number of issues including coronavirus pandemic, natural calamities, hardships faced by farmers, Maratha reservation and fear psychosis among other backward classes.

Darekar made a strong case for the tabling of Shakti Act being prepared on the lines of Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh to check crime and violence against women.