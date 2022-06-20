e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: From Eknath Khadse to Pravin Darekar, click here for full list of winners

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
Two candidates each of ruling allies NCP, Shiv Sena, one from Congress and five from BJP have won Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, Officials informed.

The counting, originally scheduled to start at 5 pm, was delayed by over two hours after the Congress raised an objection to the votes cast by BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap.

The ailing opposition legislators had cast their votes with the help of assistants, which was objected to by the Congress, a key constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected the Congress objection and gave a go ahead to counting of votes.

In all, 11 candidates were in the fray - five of the BJP and two each of the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

Full list of winners:

NCP - Eknath Khadse

NCP - Ramraje Nimbalakar

BJP - Prof Ram Shinde

BJP - Pravin Darekar

BJP - Uma Khapare

BJP - Shrikant Bharatiya

BJP - Prasad Lad

Shiv Sena - Sachin Ahir

Shiv Sena - Amasha Padvi

Congress - Bhai Jagtap

article-image

