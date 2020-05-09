Maharashtra Legislative council elections: BJP junks old guns, new faces come up

Mumbai BJP has yet again junked party veterans Eknath Khadse, Pankaja Munde, Vinod Tawde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Prakash Mehta and gave nominations to new faces including Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil (Maratha), Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke and Ajit Gopchhade (OBCs) for the ensuing election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council slated for May 21. The party will contest 4 of the five seats.

By nominating Padalkar, Datke and Gopchhade, the party has sent out a clear message that it will nurture and project new OBC leadership instead of relying on the old guards in its revival in Maharashtra. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made the nominations in finalising the list of candidates.

As expected, Khadse slammed BJP and hinted his displeasure Fadnavis for not giving him the candidature. Khadse, who was denied ticket in the assembly election held in 2019, expressed shock over party’s decision to Padalkar who had boycotted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll rallies. ‘’I worked with full sincerity for BJP for four decades and seen many ups and downs.

I had shown my interest to the party leadership for nomination. However, the party gave candidature to Mohite Patil who left NCP ahead of assembly election and joined BJP. It shows in which direction the party is moving,’’ said Khadse.

Munde, who is the former minister and daughter of party veteran Gopinath Munde lost to her cousin and NCP nominee Dhananjay Munde in Parliament seat, had staged a rebellion of sorts questioning Fadnavis and party leadership towards her neglect.