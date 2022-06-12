Maharashtra leads herd in start-up ecosystem for most unicorns

Representational image |

Maharashtra is implementing a number of initiatives such as promoting innovation among the youth, including a start-up yatra, start-up week and the creation of an incubation centre for entrepreneurship growth. This has resulted in the state leading in the start-up ecosystem with the highest number of unicorns in the country.

Speaking at the inaugural address of the Tycoon conference held at the Geo World Convention Center at Bandra Kurla Complex, principal secretary Manisha Verma (department of skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation) said that the state will continue to provide guidance to unicorn leaders as well as successful entrepreneurs to promote start-ups and unicorn production in the state.

This is the first time the department of skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation has partnered for the Tycoon conference this year. The theme for the Tycoon Summit 2022 was to promote the creation of unicorns, as well as to inspire entrepreneurs.

Verma gave a detailed presentation on various activities being implemented by the department. She said the Maharashtra State Innovation Society has partnered to create investment opportunities by taking advantage of Tai's vast network. Activities like start-up week are being implemented in the state to utilise start-ups in government work.

“Government work is being given to new entrepreneurs by giving work orders. Work orders worth around Rs 15 crore have been issued so far,” explained Verma. She further added that a grant of up to Rs 10 lakh is being provided to start-ups for the process of obtaining patents.