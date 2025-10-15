Maharashtra Launches Statewide Mechanical Laundry Service To Boost Hospital Hygiene

In a major step toward improving hospital hygiene and patient safety, all hospital linen in Maharashtra including bedsheets, pillow covers, blankets, patient and staff uniforms, curtains, and towels will now be washed and sterilized entirely through mechanical means.

The mechanical laundry service was inaugurated on Wednesday by Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar at Arogya Bhavan. Using barrier washing technology, the system eliminates human contact, ensuring infection-free and hygienic linen for patients.

Color-Coded Schedule to Ensure Efficiency

Hospitals will follow a color-coded linen schedule for systematic operation:

White bedsheets: Mondays and Thursdays

Green bedsheets: Tuesdays and Fridays

Pink bedsheets: Wednesdays and Saturdays

“This service will be available in 20 district hospitals, 8 general hospitals, 105 sub-district hospitals, 378 rural hospitals, 22 women’s hospitals, and 60 trauma care units, covering a total bed capacity of 29,315,” said Abitkar. He added that the service will enhance discipline, cleanliness, and patient care quality, setting an example for other states.

Private Agency to Manage Mechanised Operations

The project is being implemented through an external private agency, responsible for the collection, sorting, sterilization, and redistribution of line all processed mechanically. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce the risk of infections and improve the hospital environment for both patients and staff.

Statewide Participation in Launch

The inauguration was attended by Health Services Commissioner Dr. Kadambari Balkawade and senior officials of the Health Department. Public Health Minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, Health Secretary Virendra Singh, and officials and staff from district and sub-district health institutions participated via video conference, highlighting the statewide scope and importance of the initiative.