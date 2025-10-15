 Abhay Bhutada Foundation Donates ₹5 Crore To CM Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims
Kapil JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Abhay Bhutada, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Chairman - Abhay Bhutada Foundation, handing over cheque to Hon'ble CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis for CM Relief Fund. |

Mumbai: In a powerful gesture of solidarity and compassion, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation has committed ₹8 crore to support flood-affected communities across Maharashtra. Of this, ₹5 crore has been donated directly to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts following the devastating floods that have swept through the state.

CA Abhay Bhutada, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Chairman of the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, personally presented the cheque of ₹5 crore to the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai. The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt appreciation for the timely contribution, emphasizing its importance in accelerating government-led recovery initiatives.

In addition to the CM Relief Fund donation, the Foundation has extended ₹3 crore in support to grassroots organizations working in the Marathwada region, with a special focus on helping flood-impacted farmers rebuild their homes, livelihoods, and hope.

Giving back is not just a duty, it’s a calling,” said CA Abhay Bhutada. “As someone born in Latur, one of the worst-hit districts, this tragedy feels deeply personal. Our farmers and communities are resilient, but they need our collective support to rise again. I urge every citizen of Maharashtra to join hands and contribute generously.”

The Abhay Bhutada Foundation is committed to uplifting lives through impactful initiatives in healthcare, education, sports, cultural preservation, and disaster relief. With a focus on inclusive development and long-term transformation, the Foundation has positively touched over 5 lakh lives across India.

This latest contribution underscores the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to standing with communities in times of crisis and empowering them toward a more hopeful tomorrow.

About Abhay Bhutada Foundation

Founded in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation is dedicated to the upliftment, education, and growth of underprivileged sections of society. With a focus on long-term impact rather than short-term aid, the Foundation ensures that every project is designed for sustainability and measurable results. Fully funded by CA Abhay Bhutada without external fundraising, the foundation supports initiatives in education, sports, and cultural preservation. Over a short span, its unwavering efforts have touched lakhs of lives, leaving behind not just assistance but inspiration, hope, and a tangible path towards a brighter future for many across Maharashtra.

