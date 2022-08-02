Maharashtra: Lab results negative for 15 suspected monkeypox patients | Photo: PTI

All 15 suspected monkeypox cases reported in Maharashtra have turned out to be negative, the state health department said on Sunday. The news comes a day after Kerala reported a suspected monkeypox death.

To keep the new virus at bay, health officials have already started monitoring international travellers and their close contacts for monkeypox symptoms.

“Currently there is not a single case of monkeypox as all the samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, have turned negative so there is no need for panic. Meanwhile, we have instructed all municipal corporations and zilla parishad officials to keep a close tab on international passengers and continue with surveillance,” a health official said.

Those who have come from abroad in the last one month and their close contacts are also under surveillance, and people should self-report symptoms to health authorities, the official said.

BMC executive health officer Mangala Gomare said the municipality has instructed all ward officers and medical health officers to watch for suspected cases.

Recently, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox as a health emergency given its rapid spread across 75 countries in less than two months.

So far, it has infected more than 19,000 people. Symptoms of the disease include skin rashes, fever, muscle ache, intense headaches, swollen lymph nodes, lesions, low energy and back pain.