Maharashtra: Lab result negative for 8 suspected monkeypox patients, results of 2 awaited | Photo: PTI

Amid the threat of monkeypox, the state health department had sent samples of 10 suspected patients to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, of which reports of eight of them have turned out to be negative, while reports of two samples are yet to be out. However, the details of these suspected patients have not been disclosed stating it will create problems for the patients and their relatives.

“There is no need to panic as all the reports are negative and we are awaiting reports of two samples. However, we have instructed strict surveillance across the districts and immediately sent the samples of suspected patients to the NIV,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, executive health officer of BMC Dr. Mangala Gomare said, "Two suspected patients were found in Mumbai few days back. Between them one had foreign travel history and other one is from Mumbai. Both the patients are more than 30 years of age. One patient's samples were sent to Pune NIV lab and the second one's samples were sent to Kasturba lab. Both the reports have come and reports are negative."

BMC has also appealed citizens to co-operate. BMC has also made aware to private hospitals and dispensaries to inform them if they find any suspects.

Meanwhile, the BMC has prepared some wards in Kasturba hospital for the same, said Gomare.