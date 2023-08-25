Maharashtra: Konkan Set to Enjoy Regular Air Travel Services from September 1

The air travel service from Mumbai to Sindhudurg via Chipi airstrip will resume on September 1, assured Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sindhudurg district guardian minister Ravindra Chavan during their meeting on Friday. For several months, the air travel services from Mumbai to Chipi had been halted. In this context, the efforts of Central Minister Narayan Rane and the persistent follow-up by Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan have borne fruit. Additionally, the people of the Konkan region will be pleased to know that Lord Ganpati has blessed them.

Earlier, there used to be an regular flight service between Mumbai and Sindhudurg. However, due to various issues, this service became inconsistent, causing inconvenience to both the residents of Konkan and Mumbai. In light of this situation, Ravindra Chavan, the Guardian Minister of Sindhudurg district, along with Central Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, discussed the passenger air travel service at Chipi airstrip. The two ministers assured that starting from 1st September, the air travel service from Mumbai to Sindhudurg and vice versa will operate regularly from Chipi airstrip, with flights every eight days. The direction to initiate this air service under the umbrella of Air Alliance and IndiGo airlines was given by the central ministers, ensuring confidence in this endeavor.

To ensure the revival of air services at Chipi airstrip, discussions were held with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and they provided valuable guidance. The involvement of these leaders in resolving this issue was also acknowledged by Ravindra Chavan.

Representatives from the Airport Authority and airport operators Kiran Kumar and Virindra Mhaiskar also confirmed that all necessary requirements from the Airport Authority will be fulfilled within four days.

The meeting held in New Delhi was attended by Secretary of the Central Ministry, Special Executive Officer, Joint Secretary, representatives from Air IndiGo, Air India, Air Alaska, and others from the aviation industry.