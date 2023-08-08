Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case Probe Transferred To NIA

Dr. Adnan Ali Sarkar |

The ISIS Terror Module case probe has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA has now registered the fresh case under sections 34, 379, 468 and 511 of the IPC ,Sections 13, 15, 16, 18 and 20 of UAPA and relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. NIA moved an application to court on Monday stating that the central government was of the opinion that scheduled offences under the National Investigation Act (NIA) Act 2008 has been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offences and their inter state linkages, it is necessary that the case be investigated by the NIA in accordance with the NIA Act, 2008.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) presented all the four ISIS terror accused in the Pune Special court, and their custody has been extended till August 11.

Accused are extremists with a jihadi mentality: ATS

In the remand application, ATS has described these accused as extremists with a jihadi mentality. Some maps and papers were seized from the accused, and ATS provided brief information about the communication model they were using. Now following the transfer of the case, ATS will transfer all case records, including witness statements, evidence, materials, articles, and case diaries, to the chief investigative officer of the NIA.On the other hand, the NIA presented the suspected ISIS terror accused, Dr. Adnan Ali Sarkar, in the Special NIA court after the completion of his custody period. The court extended his judicial custody until August 14. The NIA had arrested him in connection with the Maharashtra Terror Module Case. While the ATS had arrested four persons, the NIA had arrested two persons, including Dr Sarkar and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala.The NIA plans to take custody of all four accused, who are currently in ATS custody.then they will demand they be given custody of Dr. Adnan Ali Sarkar (who is now in judicial custody) for joint interrogation..

According to NIA sources, significant links related to the case were uncovered during the custodial interrogation of all four Terror accused individuals in ATS custody, as well as Dr. Adnan Ali Sarkar. These links emerged as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Dr. Adnan Ali Sarkar has been arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement in IS Maharashtra Terror Module-of ((AL SUFA)). According to NIA sources, he is believed to have connections with foreign-based terror sympathizers from Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Sarkar works as an anesthesiologist at Pune hospital

According to NIA sources, Dr. Adnan Ali Sarkar works as an anesthesiologist at a reputed hospital in Pune and is the brother-in-law of Zulfikar Ali Barodawala. A couple of years ago, Dr. Adnan Ali Sarkar married the sister of Zulfikar Ali Barodawala. During their investigation, the NIA found that six months prior to his arrest, Barodawala had relocated from Pune to Mumbai. Before this move, he was residing near his brother-in-law's house in Pune, where he allegedly assisted Sarkar in his terrorist recruitment efforts. In addition to his medical profession, Sarkar is also allegedly involved in preaching radical ideas. He has maintained contact with foreign-based sympathizers from Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

During the investigation, the NIA discovered that when the Ratlam Module was dismantled by the NIA in 2022, two accused individuals who were offered a reward of Rs 5 Lakhs, namely Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24), contacted Barodawala for a hiding place. At that point, Barodawala sought the help of Sarkar.Together with the help of a third accused, Abdul Qudir Pathan, they arranged a flat in Kondhwa for the absconding terrorist.

Sarkar's lawyer, Tahira Kashyap, stated the videos and other material seized from her client were essentially used for his talks on Islam. She also complained that her client has not been given a copy of the FIR.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)