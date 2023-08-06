Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case: Accused Allegedly Planned To Carry Out Blasts In Mumbai, Other Cities In State

File

Suspected ISIS terror accused Akif Ateeque Nachan, on Sunday, was remanded to National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) custody in connection with the Maharashtra terror module case.

Special holiday court remanded Nachan to NIA's custody till August 14.

Nachan considered to be mastermind

The NIA had sought 14 days' custody to investigate Nachan's alleged involvement in the planning of terror operations. He is considered to be the mastermind of the ISIS Maharashtra terror module and has been linked to both Indian and foreign-based sympathisers and terrorists. Nachan was plotting to carry out bomb blasts in Mumbai and other major cities of Maharashtra, alleged special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap while seeking his custody.

During the investigation, the NIA shared with the court that Nachan was responsible for arranging the assembly of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by procuring materials and components from his foreign-based terror network. He also participated in bomb-making workshops in Kondhwa in 2022 with four other accused who were previously arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). He was also allegedly involved in preparing a demo IED and conducting a controlled explosion at the location as part of the larger terror planning.

Foreign-based handlers suspected

The NIA is probing the terror network involved in providing Nachan and other suspects with explosive materials. They suspect the involvement of foreign-based handlers, and the search for these individuals is underway, according to the central agency.

Furthermore, the NIA believes that the accused received financial support from foreign sources for their terror activities. There are also suspicions that Nachan may have travelled to certain countries and met with handlers. The NIA said it is in the process of gathering more evidence.

Lawyer questions NIA's investigation

Nachan's lawyer, Sahira Qurashi, questioned the NIA's investigation, claiming that apart from his mobile phone, nothing incriminating was found during the search at his residence. The lawyer stated that Nachan knows the other terror accused as they all reside in the same area, implying that no further NIA custody is required for retrieving data.

The court granted eight days of NIA custody to Nachan, and according to sources, the NIA's operation is still ongoing in a few places near Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

