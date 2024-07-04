'Maharashtra Is Close To Becoming Half-Trillion-Dollar Economy,' Claims Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Discussing the industrial sector in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis compared the functioning of Surat Diamond Bourse and Mumbai’s Bharat Diamond Bourse.

He said that while Surat is a manufacturing hub, Mumbai serves as both a manufacturing and export hub. Fadnavis clarified that no industries from Mumbai had shifted to Surat, noting that Mumbai alone accounts for 75% of India’s $38 billion gem and jewellery exports. Additionally, 97% of polished diamond exports come from Mumbai.

“Maharashtra is close to becoming a half-trillion-dollar economy,” Fadnavis said and highlighted the rapid growth of the state’s economy, noting an increase of approximately Rs 6 lakh crore over the past year. He also mentioned that Maharashtra has consistently led in investment from 2014-19 and has reclaimed the top spot in foreign investment for the past two years.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Touches Upon Employment Opportunities

Deputy CM also touched upon employment opportunities, stating that the government has committed to recruiting 75,000 candidates, with over 57,000 already appointed and another 19,000 to receive their orders within a month. He emphasised that this large-scale recruitment was conducted without any incidents of paper leaks, with exams taken by approximately 70 lakh candidates.

In an clarification, Fadnavis assured that prepaid smart meters would not be installed in the homes of consumers but only in government and Mahavitaran establishments. Contracts for installing and maintaining these meters for 10 years have been awarded to five companies, ensuring no additional burden on consumers.