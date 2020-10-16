Maharashtra: I-T raids on 9 onion traders in Lasalgaon

Leading onion grower Jayadatta Holkar told The Free Press Journal, "Farmers are happy as they are getting higher prices. It surged to Rs 4,300 per quintal on Wednesday and was Rs 4,000 per quintal today but the auction did not happen. After income tax raids on nine traders, the auction was suspended. However, traders expect the onion prices to increase to Rs 5,000 per quintal within a week.’’ He hoped that the traders would resume auctioning on Friday.

Holkar said onion growers have been strongly pushing the Centre to allow them to export their produce, just like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. “The Central government, which banned onion exports last month, has permitted farmers from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to do so. But unfortunately, the Centre has not considered Maharashtra, a leading grower and exporter of onions. Despite repeated pleas, there has not been any response so far from the Centre,’’ he noted.

Another onion grower, who did not want to be named, informed that a group of farmers have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for early resumption of exports.