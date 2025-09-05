Maharashtra: Husband Beheads Wife, Dumps 17 Body Parts Across Bhiwandi; Arrested

Left: Taha Ansari Right: Muskan | X/@ichkipichki

Bhiwandi: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi of Thane district. A man allegedly killed his wife and chopped her body into 17 parts. The woman’s severed head was recently discovered near a slaughterhouse in a swampy area of Bhiwandi city, according to NDTV.

The suspect, identified as Taha Ansari, alias Sonu, a driver by profession, has been arrested. The motive for this gruesome crime remains unclear, though some reports suggest a domestic dispute may have been the cause. The couple, married for two years, have a one-year-old son.

During interrogation, Taha confessed to chopping his wife’s body into 17 pieces and disposing of the parts across the city after the murder. The victim, identified as Parveen, alias Muskan, was approximately 25–28 years old.

Dog squads have been deployed, and efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining body parts. The severed head was found near the Idgah complex. The case came to light after the victim’s mother, Hanifa Khan, filed a missing person’s report with the police.

Police Action

A murder case has been registered, and the severed head has been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, have been formed to investigate the case.

According to the police, Preliminary probe suggests that Muskan suspected her husband of having an extramarital affair, which led to frequent quarrels between them. He allegedly beheaded her with sharp knives and disposed of the body parts by throwing them into the creek."