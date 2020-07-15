Maharashtra HSC results to be announced tomorrow at 1 pm on www.mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will declare the result of HSC class 12 exams on Thursday, July 16. Students can check their results on Maharashtra board's official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 result is expected to release after Class 12 results, as per some reports. As per a report by Zee News, the SSC exam results will be declared by end of July.

The HSC class 12 exams were held from February 18 to March 18 while the SSC exams, scheduled from March 3 to March 23. But due to lockdown, the state government decided to cancel the class 10th geography exam, which was the last paper. Later by May-end, the Maharashtra government announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam.