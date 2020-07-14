Maharashtra board to declare HSC class 12 exam result soon; check at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will declare the result of HSC class 12 exams soon. Students can check their results on Maharashtra board's official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

According to reports, HSC class 12 exams can will be announced anytime between July 14 and July 20. However, MSBSHE haven't released any official date yet.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 result is expected to release after Class 12 results, as per some reports. As per a report by Zee News, the SSC exam results will be declared by end of July.

The HSC class 12 exams were held from February 18 to March 18 while the SSC exams, scheduled from March 3 to March 23. But due to lockdown, the state government decided to cancel the class 10th geography exam, which was the last paper. Later by May-end, Maharashtra government announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on MSBSHE HSC Result 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number and click on submit.

Step 4: Result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.