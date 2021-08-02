Maharashtra HSC results to be declared results tomorrow; check on THESE websites

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm on mahresult.nic.in. As the Supreme Court of India had ordered all states across India to declare the Class 12 results latest by July 31, Maharashtra Class 12 students or are eagerly waiting for their results to be announced.

For the last three days, students have been checking the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for information regarding the results, but there had been no update.

The students can check their results on the following websites:

https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

https://msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in.

However, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today took to Twitter to make the announcement regarding the results. She wrote, "𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students.