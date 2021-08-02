Maharashtra HSC results to be declared results tomorrow; check on THESE websites

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm on mahresult.nic.in. As the Supreme Court of India had ordered all states across India to declare the Class 12 results latest by July 31, Maharashtra Class 12 students or are eagerly waiting for their results to be announced.
For the last three days, students have been checking the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for information regarding the results, but there had been no update.
The students can check their results on the following websites:
https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in
However, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today took to Twitter to make the announcement regarding the results. She wrote, "𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students.
Varsha Gaikwad on July 2 had said that the results of Class 12 HSC board students will be declared by July 31.
Recently, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced their Class XII results.
The Class 12 HSC board examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave in Maharashtra.
As per the GR released by the state school education department, the assessment policy says, "For the theory portion of Class 12 exams, 40 percent weightage will be based on marks scored in unit test or first semester exams or practice exams of Class 12, 30 percent weightage will be given to marks scored in Class 11 and 30 percent will be based on the average of the best three performing theory papers of Class 10".
However, for students who are not satisfied with the final results of Class 12, there will be two opportunities available under the upgrade scheme in the adjoining examinations conducted by the state board when the Covid-19 situation gets back to normal, Gaikwad had said.
