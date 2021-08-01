Mumbai: July 31 deadline is over but no sign of HSC results

Even though the state school education department announced that Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results will be declared by July 31, there is no sign of it yet. Over 14 lakh HSC students in the state are waiting for their state-board results.

Since the last three days, students have been checking the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for information regarding the results, but there has been no update.

A student, Vishal Dubey, said, “The state board had mentioned that HSC results will be announced by July 31. But so far there has been no update. We are waiting for an update from the state board so that we get some clarity.”

Kamini Lal, another student, said, “Class XII results of other boards have been declared. I just hope there is no academic delay. Our results should be declared soon so that we can prepare for higher education and competitive entrance exams.”

Meanwhile, a senior official of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “We will inform students a day in advance about the declaration of HSC results. Students need not worry as we will share the link for declaration of results.”

On July 2, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister, had said that the results of HSC board will be announced by July 31 based on assessment policy.

Recently, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced their Class XII results.