Maharashtra: Heavy Rains Devastate Marathwada Crops; CM Eknath Shinde Aand DCM Devendra Fadnavis Assure Maximum Compensation

CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis visit flood-hit farms in Marathwada, assuring farmers of prompt compensation amidst heavy crop losses. | File Photo

Mumbai: Heavy downpour lashed out Marathwada region in the last few days. The heavy rain has also destroyed standing crops in the farms of Marathwada, on the backdrop of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadanvis reviewing the loss sustained by the farmers. Both the leaders visited the farms at 'Her' and 'Lohara' villages of Udgir district at Latur.

During the visit, CM Shinde assured farmers that criteria of NDRF will be kept aside and maximum compensation will be given to farmers. State government has always stood strongly behind the farmers and the government will help farmers with its full strength. Orders of completing panchnama of crops have been given to the revenue department by the Cm.

Ramdas Athavale, Minister of social justice, Sports minister Sanjay Bansode and government officers of Latur were present during the visit.

CM Shinde and DCM Fadanvis were present for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Sashaktikaran' program organised at Udgir in Latue where President Draupadi Murmu was the chief guest. After the program, both the leaders reached the farms. On September 02, heavy rain lashed Udgir and Jalkot district of Latur. Soybean and other crops destroyed in the rain. Therefore, CM and DyCM assured them of compensation.

CM Shinde said "Directions have been given to the District collector to conduct Panchanamas as early as possible. Many standing crops are lying on the ground in rain water. Help will be done overseeing rules laid by NDRF because the government is behind the farmers."

UBT Shivsena MLA Aaditya Thackeray | File Photo

Moreover, UBT Shivsena MLA Aaditya Thackeray also visited Pathari, Paithan and Manvat talukas in Marathwada. He reviewed the loss of Mosambi fruit and cotton producing farmers. Aaditya appealed to ministers to step in on ground and help the farmers.

Aaditya Thackeray criticized the E-crop system of the government. "The online forms are tough to fill-up. farmers will have to join coaching classes to fill those forms." Aditya alleged that the Government has not given anything in the last two years to farmers but Uddhav Thackeray had given much compensation to farmers when he was CM of Maharashtra.