Maharashtra: Hathkanagle Seat Controversy As Jayant Patil Meets MLA Rajendra Yadravkar

Mahavikas Aghadi has almost finished its seat sharing and candidates name for the election. Now, MVA has started strengthening the alliance at the local level to ensure victory. Accordingly, Jayant Patil, State president of NCP SP met Eknath Shinde led Shivsena supporter MLA from Hatkanagale, Rajendra Yadravkar. Patil sought support for UBT Shivsena candidate Satyajit Patil in the election. It has been said that Yadravkar was disappointed after BJP announced Dhairyashil Mane as candidate from Hatkanagale.



A meeting between Yadravkar and Patil was held in the house of Yadravkar at Jaisinghpur. Pratik Patil, son of Jayant Patil was also present during the meeting. Patil sought support of Yadravkar for the UBT candidate Satyajit Patil. This meeting is considered as a trick of Pawar to defeat the candidate of opposition. A few days before, Sanjay Yadravkar, brother of Rajendra Patil was keen to contest election from Hathkanagale constituency but BJP gave ticket to Dhairyashil Mane. Since then Yadravkar was disappointed in the candidate.



Rajendra Yadravkar, is Independent MLA of Hathkanagale later he supported Shinde led Shivsena. Yadravkar was with NCP till 2019 but he left the party and contested election independently and won. However, He has friendly relations with NCP leaders. Few months before, NPC leader Rajesh Tope had met Yadravkar and now Jayant Patil also met him during the election period. The meeting between Patil and Yadravkar may damage votes of Raju Shetty, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and BJP candidate Dhairyashil Mane.



Moreover, MLA Prakash Awade left the BJP and joined Tara Rani party and announced he will contest loksabha election against BJP and UBT Shivsena from Hathkanagale. Awade's announcement is considered a big jolt to BJP candidate Dhairyashil Mane. Before, leaving the party Awade had a meeting with Yadravkar and Vinay Kore, President of Jansurajya Party.