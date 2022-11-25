Maharashtra has given message to the country through Bharat Jodo Yatra, says state Congress chief Patole

Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: In a joint letter, the state Congress chief Mr Nana Patole and the Bharat Jodo Yatra coordinator Mr Balasaheb Thorat have said that Maharashtra has given a message to the country through the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They thanked people of Maharashtra and the party workers for making the Yatra successful.

‘’Maharashtra has a great tradition of 'Athi Devo Bhava'. Just like the Warkaris that leave every year to meet Vithoba of Pandharpur and the Marathi people welcomed this padayatra with grand hospitality, this is the culture and tradition of Maharashtra. We have not let the hospitality of the Bharat Yatris slip even for a moment. Everyone has played their part in this great Bharat Jodo Yatra,’’ they said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

‘’The journey of padayatra in Maharashtra started from Degalur and ended at Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana district. During this journey of 14 days, thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road every day and were eagerly waiting for Rahulji Gandhi and other yatris. In the early morning, women welcomed the Yatra by drawing rangolis on the route. Different colors of Maharashtra's culture were seen on this route. People spontaneously came and contributed to the Bharat Jodo Yatra,’’ said Mr Patole and Mr Thorat.

According to Mr Patole and Mr Thorat, the mass gatherings at Nanded and Shegaon broke all the records, with lakhs of people supporting the yatra by their presence. The meeting place was full but the area around the meeting place was also overflowing with people. It was not just a meeting, the crowd was witness to an important event which is -the history in making event.

‘’Maharashtra has left no stone unturned in its hospitality to all the Bharat Yatris walking with Rahulji Gandhi. We have systematically taken care of the accommodation, food, rest, medication of thousands of people every day. Many people have willingly participated in the volunteer work. Thousands of people worked hard, standing on the roadsides and offering fruit, water and tea to Bharat Yatris. Thinking of the Bharat Jodo Yatra as their personal function and thousands of known and unknown hands participated and contributed on their own,’’ they said.