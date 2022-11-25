MP: Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleges BJP; video doctored, says Congress

BJP has tweeted a video making the allegations |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhartiya Janta Party has alleged that slogans hailing Pakistan were raised during Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP’s Khargone. MP BJP media incharge, Lokendra Parashar tweeted a video of the incident, and alleged that the video was originally tweeted from Congress’s official handle before being taken down.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking with Kamal Nath and other padyatris. At the end of the video, the padyatris can be heard shouting some slogans but what they exactly said was incomprehensible.

After Parashar’s tweet, Madhya Pradesh BJP president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma also shared the video and asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the nation. He tweeted, “It is being proved time and again, that this is actually Bharat Todo Yatra.”

Sharma also alleged that the yatra is receiving support from Pakistan and people who are Pakistan supporters. He said that the incident has not come as a shock to him as Congress had earlier supported the ‘tukde tukde gang’ during the JNU sedition case.

Soon after, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took to his Twitter handle. He tweeted, “Pakistan Zindabad slogans at Bharat Jodo Yatra. Is this a yatra uniting India or uniting those who are dividing India? They have divided India once, is their plan to repeat it?”

Chouhan also assured that those who have raised such slogans will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

Reacting to these allegations, Congress communications incharge, Jairam Ramesh said that the video is doctored and BJP is trying to discredit the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He tweeted that Congress is taking necessary legal steps in the matter.