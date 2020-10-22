Maharashtra govt withdraws general consent given to CBI to investigate cases in state

Earlier, on the recommendation of the Central government, a CBI probe was ordered in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case; the investigation was sourced in an FIR lodged in Bihar.

The MVA government’s decision is akin to the one taken by various other state governments, including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, in the past; both states had, for their own good reasons, withdrawn their consent to the CBI.

The Maharashtra government had again accommodated the Central agency by allowing it, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, to probe Central government officials and bank personnel; this permission, too, has been withdrawn.

Three non-BJP-ruled states -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal -- have thus far withdrawn their general consent to allow the CBI to investigate cases in their jurisdiction.

A senior MVA minister told the Free Press Journal, ‘‘Today’s decision is both technical and political. There has been an increasing incidence of the CBI investigating cases, the origin of which is in Maharashtra. Law and order is a state subject and it was seen in the SSR death case how the CBI intruded in the state’s territory, which was highly objectionable. The reason assigned is that the Centre and the state, under the 60:40 formula, share funds in the form of aid or grant; therefore, the Central agency can probe matters assigned to it.’’ He further said with Wednesday’s decision the CBI cannot unilaterally come to Maharashtra and probe any case.