Maharashtra Govt to recruit 16,000 posts in public health department amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Maharashtra Government will soon issue directives for the recruitment of 16,000 posts in the health department especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said of the 16,000 posts, 12,000 posts will be from the C and D category while the balance 4,000 from A and B category. Of the 4,000 posts, 2,000 posts of medical officers and doctors and 2,000 posts of specialists will be filled up. Tope’s announcement came a day after the Supreme Court cancelled the 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs for the Maratha community.

Tope in January had made an announcement in January this year of recruitment of 8,500 of the total 17,000 posts. However, the government preferred not to pursue it pending the Supreme Court order on the Maratha reservation. Various pro-Maratha reservation organisations had objected to Topes’ announcement.

However, with the scrapping of the Maratha quota, the government proposes to go ahead and fill up 16,000 posts in the public health department.