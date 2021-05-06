Maharashtra Govt to recruit 16,000 posts in public health department amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Maharashtra Government will soon issue directives for the recruitment of 16,000 posts in the health department especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said of the 16,000 posts, 12,000 posts will be from the C and D category while the balance 4,000 from A and B category. Of the 4,000 posts, 2,000 posts of medical officers and doctors and 2,000 posts of specialists will be filled up. Tope’s announcement came a day after the Supreme Court cancelled the 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs for the Maratha community.
Tope in January had made an announcement in January this year of recruitment of 8,500 of the total 17,000 posts. However, the government preferred not to pursue it pending the Supreme Court order on the Maratha reservation. Various pro-Maratha reservation organisations had objected to Topes’ announcement.
However, with the scrapping of the Maratha quota, the government proposes to go ahead and fill up 16,000 posts in the public health department.
‘’Generally, the state cabinet has powers to clear such mega recruitment but the powers are now with the Chief Minister in the wake of present COVID 19 cases and therefore he will soon issue the directives in this regard, said Tope.
State government had earlier allowed 50% recruitment but because of the possible third wave of COVID 19, the public health department has made a strong case for the 100% recruitment as the manpower is needed to combat the virus. This is important as the existing manpower and the health infrastructure are under tremendous stress fighting the virus since last year.
"In the cabinet meeting, we said that 100 per cent of the posts related to patient care need to be filled. The Cabinet has decided that this decision will be taken at the level of Health Department, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister in the next 2-3 days. The government will immediately hold exams for recruitment” said Tope.
