 Maharashtra Govt To Install Solar Power Systems At 37,000 Anganwadi Centres In State-Wide Initiative
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Representational Image

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at improving the infrastructure of Anganwadi centres across the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to install solar power systems at 36,978 self-managed Anganwadi centres. This decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

About The Initiative

The government plans to provide one-kilowatt capacity solar systems with batteries, to these centres in phases. This initiative will be implemented through the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency.

