Maharashtra Govt To Install Solar Power Systems At 37,000 Anganwadi Centres In State-Wide Initiative

Representational Image |

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at improving the infrastructure of Anganwadi centres across the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to install solar power systems at 36,978 self-managed Anganwadi centres. This decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

About The Initiative

The government plans to provide one-kilowatt capacity solar systems with batteries, to these centres in phases. This initiative will be implemented through the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency.

The announcement was initially made during the recent budget session. A budget of Rs 564 crore has been approved for the phased implementation of this project.