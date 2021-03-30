Maharashtra govt sets up panel to probe corruption charges levelled by Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh

Amid attacks from BJP, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday appointed a one-member high-level committee headed by retired judge Kailash Chandiwal to probe the corruption charges levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The committee will have to submit a report within six months.

Interestingly to avoid further attacks from BJP and negative publicity, the state government has not formed the committee under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, but it has been set up by an order issued by the General Administration Department. The committee has no teeth as it lacks powers to summon and enforce the attendance of any per­son, and examine him or her on oath which is applicable under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. Further, the Judicial Commission appointed under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 is entitled to receive evidence on affidavit.