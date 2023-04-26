Maharashtra: Govt says positive on demands even as farmers begin 3-day long march in Ahmednagar | File pic

Mumbai: Government is positive on demands raised by farmers and tribals, revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has said even as thousands of farmers and tribals under the flag of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) embarked on the three-day long march between Akola and Loni in Ahmednagar district on Wednesday. The march is expected to reach Vikhe-Patil's office at Loni on April 28.

Dr Ashok Dhawale, National President of the AIKS said that during the pandemic dairy farmers were forced to sell milk for just Rs 17 per litre. Now that they are able to make some profit, the BJP-led Centre has begun to import milk and dairy products.Also, the excessive and unseasonal rains over the past two years have destroyed crops in large parts of the state. The state government proclaimed that farmers would be compensated, however, they are yet to receive any such compensation.

Demands by AIKS

Vesting of land and proper compensation is another demand raised by AIKS. "We have demanded vesting of the lands mentioned in the names of the peasants and agricultural workers. A proper compensation for essential land acquisition should be given, including remunerative prices for milk, cotton, soybeans, tur, gram and other produce. We also oppose the import of milk and dairy products," Dr Dhawale said.



Due to political instability, problems of the farmers are ignored, said Dr Ajit Navale, State General Secretary of AIKS. Farmers, workers and agricultural labourers are facing the heat of natural calamities, corruption and "immoral politics" in the state. Hence, they have decided to intensify the agitation by embarking on another march with the hopes that the state government will pay heed to their demands this time, he added.

Meanwhile, revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said that the state government is positive about the demands raised by the farmers and a meeting has been called at Mantralaya in Mumbai to discuss and resolve them.

A meeting with AIKS leadership has already taken place and it went off in a very positive manner. Another meeting will be held next week, the minister said.