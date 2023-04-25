Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde assures high-tech relief to farmers from June

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: Starting June, the State Government will engage high-end technology including satellite images and drones for the survey of losses due to natural calamity and ensure quick relief for farmers, CM Eknath Shinde said as he addressed the district collectors and divisional commissioners at the state guest house Sahyadri on Monday.

The state machinery should update itself for the new methods of crop surveys that would avoid any human intervention and would rely on high-end technology, CM told the officers.

For the past few years, the farmers in the state have been facing the ill-effects of climate change in the form of untimely rains, hailstorms and droughts. Farmers need government help for sustainable agriculture. For that the surveys of losses need to be conducted very quickly, the CM said.

Govt has doubled compensation for farmers: CM Shinde

He also added that the government has doubled the compensation for farmers in case of the natural calamity. It is twice of what they used to get from the NDRF.

The day-long meet discussed the issue of state importance, flagship schemes, etc. The Solar Agricultural Power scheme 2.0 too was launched during the meeting.

The scheme aims at generating 7,000 MW of solar power in order to make power available to farmers during the day and shifting 30% agriculture feeders on solar power. This is the Mission 2025 for the state, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis said while launching the scheme.