 Maharashtra Govt Raises VAT on Liquor, Contemplates New Excise Policy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Raises VAT on Liquor, Contemplates New Excise Policy

Maharashtra Govt Raises VAT on Liquor, Contemplates New Excise Policy

The finance department has issued a notification in this regard

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Raises VAT on Liquor, Contemplates New Excise Policy | representational pic

Mumbai: The liquors served in hotels, bars, lounges and clubs will be costlier starting November 1 in Maharashtra as the state government has decided to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) by 5%. The finance department has issued a notification in this regard which states that the new rate of VAT will be 10% instead of earlier 5% for permit room liquor services.

The state government is also contemplating bringing in a new excise policy wherein the pricing is expected to be linked to the alcohol content of the beverages. Also, the government is contemplating allowing sale of bottled liquors in bars and permit rooms. While the decision to link pricing to alcohol content might render beers cheaper, the government is looking at it as a means to boost up revenue, officials in the excise department said. However, the timeline or other details of the proposed policy are still being deliberated, the officials said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 2 Booked For Creating Ruckus At Seventh Sky Lounge Over Non-Serving Of Liquor At 4 AM
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IRCTC Fines LTT Madgaon Express Pantry Car Contractor ₹25,000 After Rat Infestation Video Goes...

IRCTC Fines LTT Madgaon Express Pantry Car Contractor ₹25,000 After Rat Infestation Video Goes...

Mumbai News: 3 Held With Fake Passes At Garba, Likely To Face 7 Years Jail Term

Mumbai News: 3 Held With Fake Passes At Garba, Likely To Face 7 Years Jail Term

Mumbai News: 3 Rescued From Forced Prostitution,1 Held

Mumbai News: 3 Rescued From Forced Prostitution,1 Held

Mumbai News: Viral Video Alleges Unnecessary Surgeries, Profit-Driven Treatments At City Hospitals

Mumbai News: Viral Video Alleges Unnecessary Surgeries, Profit-Driven Treatments At City Hospitals

CWC School Probe: BMC Staff Shunted

CWC School Probe: BMC Staff Shunted