Maharashtra Govt Launches ‘Ghar Ghar Sanvidhan’ Initiative Led By Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Celebrate 75 Years Of Indian Constitution

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | (File photo)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has introduced a new initiative named ‘Ghar Ghar Sanvidhan’ (Constitution in Every Home) to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution during the 2024-25 academic year. This program aims to enhance awareness among students in schools, colleges, and educational institutions about the Constitution's core values, rights, and responsibilities.

According to a Government Resolution (GR), the initiative emphasizes the importance of educating students on their fundamental rights and duties as outlined in the Constitution. The government hopes this effort will nurture a spirit of social justice and nationalism among young people.

Preamble & Key Objectives Of The Constitution To Be Displayed In School

As part of the celebrations, schools, colleges, and hostels are instructed to prominently display the Preamble and key objectives of the Constitution, making them easily accessible for students. Daily readings of these objectives in hostels are also mandated.

To further students' understanding of the Constitution, 60-90 minute lectures will be organized in schools, focusing on the Constitution's creation, its various articles, rights, and duties. Educators will guide discussions on its philosophical foundations. Special workshops and seminars will be held to underline the Constitution’s importance.

Additionally, the GR calls for the display of informative posters and banners about different sections of the Constitution in educational institutions. Street plays are encouraged to raise awareness, along with competitions in essay writing, debates, and elocution centered on constitutional themes. Local self-government meetings and state assembly sessions will begin with the reading of the Preamble.

To ensure the effective rollout of the ‘Ghar Ghar Sanvidhan’ initiative, a 12-member committee will be formed, chaired by the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. At the district level, a 7-member committee, led by the District Collector, will oversee the initiative’s local implementation.