Maharashtra govt ignoring issues of journalists, says BJP's Pravin Darekar

Mumbai: For the last few years, journalists who are the fourth pillar of democracy have found themselves in big trouble. Many lost their lives while on duty during the coronavirus pandemic, but many have not yet received government assistance. We have also raised voice in the legislature for the journalists to get the status of Covid Warrior but the state government is ignoring the issues of journalists, said the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, on Sunday, May 15 at the first state-wide convention of the Maharashtra State Union of Working Journalists, a nationwide organization of journalists headed by the Indian Journalists Union, held at the Kohinoor Hall in Dadar (East).

Along with Pravin Darekar, National President of Indian Journalists Union (IJU) K Srinivasa Reddy, General Secretary Balwinder Singh Jammu, Secretary Narendra Reddy, Former Press Council Member MA Majeed, Telangana General Secretary Virat Ali, M Konda Reddy of Navi Mumbai Telugu Arts Committee, Ranjit Chaturvedi, Ashok Rajgiri of Rajgiri Foundation, ETV India Bureau Chief Suresh Thamke and many others from Maharashtra were present.

At the beginning of the convention, Pramod Waman Kharat, General Secretary of Maharashtra State Union of Working Journalists, explained the role of the organization. The logo of the organization was unveiled by Praveen Darekar.

At the event, K Srinivas Reddy, National President of the Indian Journalists Union, gave a groundbreaking address on the ongoing nationwide crackdown on journalists, protection of the law against journalists, freedom of expression and current journalism.

The event was presided over by Srinivas Gundari, President, Maharashtra State Union of Working Journalists.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:49 PM IST