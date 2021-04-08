Maharashtra govt hits out at Prakash Javadekar over COVID-19 vaccine wastage accusation, says Gujarat and UP wasted more

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Thursday hit out at Union Minister Prakash Javadekar for accusing the state of wasting COVID-19 vaccines. According to official data, Maharashtra has only wasted 3.2% of vaccines, whereas Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have wasted more vaccines.
Following is the data released on the wastage of vaccinations:
Telangana - 17.5%
Andhra Pradesh - 11.5%
Uttar Pradesh - 9.4%
Karnataka - 6.9%
J&K - 6.5%
Rajasthan - 5.6%
Assam - 5.5%
Gujarat - 5.3%
West Bengal - 4.1%
Maharashtra - 3.2%
The Maharashtra government said that 3.2% of wastage from the number of vaccine doses given to Maharashtra is very low as compared to other states. "It is the agenda of the BJP-ruled Centre to malign the image of Maharashtra and the government," it said.
Earlier, Javadekar had held a press conference and alleged that the Maharashtra government wasted 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
During his press conference, Javadekar, who himself hails from Maharashtra, said he has taken all the information and 23 lakh doses of the vaccines are available with the Maharashtra government. His remarks came after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said many inoculation centres in the state are being shut due to a shortage of the vaccines and that the state now has 14 lakh doses, which would only last for three days.
"I want to make it clear that the Maharashtra government has 23 lakh doses of the vaccines with it...which is a stock for five to six days. Now, to distribute in villages and districts is the responsibility of the state government," Javadekar said.
He alleged that the Maharashtra government has "wasted five lakh doses of the vaccines, and it is not a small number, due to its lack of planning. The planning for carrying out a vaccination drive is the responsibility of the state government".
The Union Minister also said a higher number of vaccines was given to Maharashtra as compared to the Centre's previous allocation to the state.