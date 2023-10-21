Maharashtra: Govt Employees To Revive Agitation For Old Pension Scheme

Representative image

Mumbai: The issue of the old pension scheme for government employees is likely to heat up in Maharashtra yet again. At a meeting held on Saturday the government employee unions have decided to revive their agitation paused in the month of March. A one-day strike next month is what the unions have agreed to at the meeting.

All the government and semi government employee unions had a joint meeting in Mumbai on Saturday. After the agitation in March, the state administration hasn't moved much on mutually agreed issues. Hence, on November 18, a call for a day-long strike was given at the meeting. The employees have raised 17 demands of which implementation of the old pension scheme with retrospective effect, is the most important, the leaders said.

Maharashtra government has 17 lakh employees including the teachers, who had gone on strike in March earlier this year. After receiving assurances that the demands will be met, the agitation was withdrawn. However, the administration hasn't moved on the demands over the past 8 months, unions said.

