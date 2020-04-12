Maharashtra Govt cancels exams for Class 9, 11 and remaining papers of Class 10

The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to cancel the examinations for Class 9 and 11. The government has also decided to cancel the remaining board papers of Geography and Work Experience for Class 10, said Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the Minister.

"Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve decided to cancel the second semester examinations for grade 9th & 11th. Also, we’ve decided to cancel the last examination which was unresolved for grade 10th," tweeted Gaikwad.