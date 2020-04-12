Maharashtra Govt cancels exams for Class 9, 11 and remaining papers of Class 10

The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to cancel the examinations for Class 9 and 11. The government has also decided to cancel the remaining board papers of Geography and Work Experience for Class 10, said Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.
The decision has been taken in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the Minister.
"Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve decided to cancel the second semester examinations for grade 9th & 11th. Also, we’ve decided to cancel the last examination which was unresolved for grade 10th," tweeted Gaikwad.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Saturday had extended the lockdown imposed due to the deadly pandemic to April 30.
Meanwhile, 134 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra today (Sunday) - Mumbai 113, Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi, Pimpri-Chinchwad 1 each, Pune 4, Mira Bhayandar 7 and Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar 2 each. The total positive cases in the state rose to 1895, said the State Health Department
However, there was an increase of 918 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in last 24 hours in the country. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 8447 (including 7409 active cases, 765 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
