Maharashtra Govt Appoints MMRDA As Special Planning Authority For Key Growth Clusters In Raigad & Thane Districts Under MMR | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major push for planned urbanisation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra government has appointed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for several emerging growth clusters in Raigad and Thane districts, including Neral, Karjat, Poynad, Alibaug and the expanded Kharbav Integrated Business Park area.

The Urban Development Department issued two notifications on May 19 under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, granting MMRDA planning and development powers over the notified areas.

According to the notification, the move aims to ensure planned and controlled development in rapidly urbanising regions within the MMR.

The notified areas include villages in Karjat and Alibaug talukas of Raigad district and parts of Ambernath taluka in Thane district. The Karjat surrounding notified area alone includes 28 revenue villages.

The government has also withdrawn the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) role as the Special Planning Authority for the Alibaug surrounding area and transferred planning control to MMRDA.

The notification stated that all existing planning authorities in these areas will cease to operate from the date of publication of the gazette notification.

MMRDA has been directed to prepare development plans and development control regulations for the notified areas and submit them to the state government for approval.

Officials said the move is expected to boost infrastructure-led development in residential, tourism and investment corridors around Karjat, Neral and Alibaug.

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In a separate notification, the government expanded the Kharbav Integrated Business Park notified area in Bhiwandi and appointed MMRDA as the SPA for the enlarged zone.

The expanded area includes 34 additional villages and covers around 117 sq km. The project, first notified in September 2025, is planned as a major industrial and commercial hub in the BhiwandiKharbav belt.

Officials said the latest notifications are part of the state government’s broader strategy to strengthen MMRDA’s role in key urban and economic growth zones across the MMR.