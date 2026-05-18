MMRDA Activates Massive Monsoon Preparedness Framework Across Mumbai Region; Strict SOP Compliance Ordered

MMRDA teams intensify monsoon readiness measures across metro corridors and infrastructure sites to ensure safety and uninterrupted mobility in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 18: With the onset of the southwest monsoon approaching, MMRDA has initiated an extensive, multi-tier monsoon preparedness and emergency-response framework across all ongoing metro and infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Recognising the critical importance of uninterrupted urban mobility, construction safety, drainage management and emergency responsiveness during the monsoon season, MMRDA has placed strong operational accountability on contractors, consultants and executing agencies through a structured compliance mechanism backed by strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and site-level monitoring systems.

As part of the preparedness framework, all contractors executing metro and engineering works have been directed to submit mandatory Site-Specific Monsoon Preparedness Plans (SMPP) as per the decided timeline.

The plans must include detailed provisions for dewatering systems, slope protection, waterproofing, labour safety, emergency material inventory, flood-risk mitigation and emergency-response protocols linked directly with MMRDA’s Emergency Control Room.

MMRDA has made it explicitly clear that non-submission or non-compliance with these mandatory preparedness plans will be treated as a contractual default and referred to the Contract Management Committee for necessary action. Project Directors and Chief Engineers have been instructed to enforce compliance without exception.

Emergency preparedness measures intensified

To strengthen on-ground preparedness, all executing agencies have been instructed to deploy dedicated emergency-response teams at project sites during the monsoon period, along with adequate-capacity dewatering pumps, pothole-repair vehicles, barricading safety systems, emergency lighting arrangements and drainage-clearance mechanisms.

Contractors have also been directed to clear debris, repair damaged drains and footpaths, secure reinforcement structures against high winds and ensure that all electrical systems are tested to prevent monsoon-related hazards.

MMRDA has additionally directed all contractors and consultants to suspend high-risk construction activities, such as girder launching, during IMD and municipal Red Alert conditions and ensure that labour camps located in flood-prone areas are relocated before the peak monsoon period. The Authority has also mandated continuous CCTV surveillance and real-time site monitoring during the season.

The major preparedness and safety measures include:

• Deployment of project-wise Emergency Response Teams comprising engineers and labour personnel for immediate response during emergencies.

• Mobilisation of adequate-capacity dewatering pumps in vulnerable locations for rapid drainage of accumulated rainwater.

• Deployment of pothole-repair vehicles for immediate road restoration wherever required.

• Cleaning and desilting of storm-water drainage systems before the onset of the monsoon.

• Sealing of barricading-board bottoms and removal of barricades from completed stretches to improve vehicular movement and public safety.

• Priority clearance of debris and construction waste from all project locations.

• Repair of damaged drains and road dividers before the monsoon.

• Completion of piling and pile-cap works before the monsoon wherever feasible, with mandatory barricading and safety protection.

• Strict compliance protocols for all monsoon-period piling and pile-cap activities.

• Reinstatement and protection of external pits to ensure safe working conditions.

• Completion of asphalt and PQC restoration works above pile-cap locations before heavy rainfall.

• Provision of adequate structural supports for pier reinforcements to prevent collapse or instability during strong winds.

• Fogging operations inside casting yards and project areas to prevent mosquito breeding.

• Thorough testing of electrical systems and equipment to minimise electrical hazards during the monsoon.

• Tree-trimming activities under the supervision of the Garden Cell.

• Repair and restoration of footpaths at required locations for safe pedestrian movement.

24x7 disaster control room operational

A 24x7 Disaster Control Room will become operational from May 25, 2026, to October 15, 2026, for complaint registration, emergency coordination and inter-agency communication with organisations including MCGM, Police, State Government departments and other civic authorities.

Dedicated Chief Nodal Officers, divisional nodal teams and project-specific coordination officers are also being deployed to ensure rapid response and issue resolution during heavy rainfall events.

24x7 Control Room Helplines:

Toll Free No.: 1800228809

Mobile No.: 8557402090

Extended Telephone Nos.: 022-6596 4876 / 022-6596 7104

Telephone No.: 022-2659 1249

As part of the monsoon readiness deployment across MMRDA projects, executing agencies have mobilised:

• 49 ambulances

• 431 dewatering pumps

• 544 CCTV cameras

• 55 emergency control rooms

Across Metro and Engineering Division project sites for emergency response and continuous monitoring during the monsoon season.

Special focus has also been placed on operational metro corridors, including Metro Lines 2A, 7, 2B and 9. MMRDA has directed detailed inspections of station waterproofing systems, platform drainage infrastructure, traction substations, viaduct drainage arrangements and overhead equipment vulnerability zones before the commencement of heavy rainfall activity.

Operational SOPs for passenger communication, emergency speed restrictions and monsoon response management are also being upgraded and integrated into metro operations.

Considering that Metro Lines 2B and 9 will experience their first operational monsoon this year, MMRDA has ordered dedicated Monsoon Readiness Audits for both corridors, covering drainage systems, structural vulnerability assessments and operational safety preparedness.

Government stresses accountability and coordination

The Authority has also directed emergency mock drills, hospital tie-ups, IMD alert integration and formal pre-monsoon inspections across all construction packages before the onset of the monsoon.

Dedicated media monitoring and rapid-response communication teams are additionally being deployed for real-time coordination and public information management during the monsoon period.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region face one of the most challenging urban monsoon conditions in the country every year. Therefore, I have directed all infrastructure and civic agencies to ensure maximum preparedness, preventive planning and rapid-response coordination before the onset of the monsoon. MMRDA has accordingly undertaken an extensive preparedness exercise across metro corridors, roads, tunnels and infrastructure projects to minimise inconvenience to citizens and ensure safety, mobility and continuity of essential services during the monsoon season.”

“Special emphasis has been laid on accountability, inter-agency coordination and strict compliance with safety protocols by contractors and executing agencies. The Government of Maharashtra is committed to ensuring that all infrastructure agencies function with preparedness, responsiveness and public safety as the highest priority.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman, MMRDA, Eknath Shinde said:

“MMRDA is currently executing some of the country’s largest urban infrastructure projects simultaneously across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. During the monsoon period, the responsibility of maintaining safe construction zones, smooth traffic movement, drainage readiness and emergency responsiveness becomes even more critical. Detailed monsoon SOPs and preparedness directives have therefore been issued to all contractors, consultants and project agencies. Strict monitoring mechanisms have also been established to ensure that there is no compromise on public safety, project-site discipline or emergency preparedness. Field-level coordination teams, emergency-response systems and project-wise nodal mechanisms have been activated to ensure immediate response wherever required.”

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Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “MMRDA has adopted a comprehensive and decentralised monsoon-management approach across all active infrastructure and metro project corridors. Dedicated teams have been assigned for project-level monitoring, emergency coordination, drainage management, operational safety and inter-agency response during the monsoon season. Responsibilities have been clearly defined across engineering divisions, metro corridors, operational teams, nodal officers and regional coordination mechanisms. The Additional Metropolitan Commissioners are supervising preparedness reviews and regional coordination across critical project zones to ensure continuous monitoring and quick decision-making during the monsoon period. We have also mandated contractors and executing agencies to maintain emergency resources, deploy response teams, comply with Site-Specific Monsoon Preparedness Plans and strictly follow all safety and operational SOPs issued by MMRDA. The Authority will maintain continuous monitoring throughout the monsoon season to ensure timely response and citizen safety.”

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