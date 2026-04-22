Navi Mumbai: NMMC Chief Kailas Shinde Sets May 15 Deadline For Pre-Monsoon Works, Orders Emergency Preparedness

NMMC chief Kailas Shinde directs completion of pre-monsoon works and boosts disaster preparedness | X - @NMMConline

Mumbai, April 22: Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde on Wednesday directed all departments and allied agencies to complete ongoing pre-monsoon works by May 15 to ensure that citizens do not face inconvenience during the rainy season. He also instructed all authorities to work in coordination and remain prepared for emergency response.

Review meeting and coordination

The directions were issued during a City Disaster Management Committee review meeting held at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters. Senior officials from NMMC, CIDCO, MIDC, MMRDA, PWD, police, transport authorities, utilities, and other agencies were present.

During the meeting, a detailed review of essential pre-monsoon works was conducted, with a focus on expediting drain desilting and cleaning of major nullahs. The commissioner stressed that silt removed from drains must be promptly lifted after drying to prevent it from flowing back.

Focus on safety and infrastructure

Highlighting safety concerns, Shinde directed that all buildings undergo structural audits and that residents of extremely dangerous (C-1 category) structures be evacuated immediately. The directive comes in the wake of recent slab collapse incidents reported in Koparkhairane and Nerul.

He also ordered faster completion of ongoing road works, especially in MIDC areas, along with priority repairs of potholes, zebra crossings, and road signage. Officials were asked to jointly inspect landslide-prone locations and relocate residents from vulnerable areas, particularly those living along natural drainage paths.

The commissioner further instructed that no new road digging permissions be granted unless absolutely necessary, and all permitted works must be completed and restored before May 15.

Tree pruning and utilities preparedness

Tree pruning and removal of dangerous trees were to be carried out in a planned manner, while all hoardings across jurisdictions must undergo structural audits and illegal structures be removed.

Special attention was given to the Sion-Panvel Highway, with instructions to keep it pothole-free and ensure smooth traffic flow, especially during the monsoon. Blinker lights were also suggested on flyovers to enhance safety.

On the utilities front, authorities were asked to repair damaged substations, open cables, and distribution boxes, and to push for underground cabling of overhead lines.

Flood preparedness and emergency planning

To tackle waterlogging, adequate pumping machines and manpower must be deployed at identified flooding spots, along with mobile high-capacity pumping units at fire stations.

At APMC market in Turbhe, where flooding is a recurring issue, officials were directed to conduct a joint inspection this week and implement corrective measures.

Temporary shelters for citizens during emergencies must be identified in advance, with arrangements for food and essential supplies. Authorities were also asked to submit updated contact details for the disaster management action plan within a week.

Health measures and final directive

The health department was instructed to take preventive measures against monsoon-related diseases such as malaria and dengue, ensure water quality monitoring, and maintain adequate medicine stock.

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“It has been instructed to complete all pre-monsoon works within the stipulated deadline, and every agency must coordinate effectively to ensure that citizens face no hardship during the monsoon. Preparedness and timely response are crucial to handling any emergency situation,” said Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on inter-agency coordination and readiness, with the commissioner urging all departments to remain vigilant and fully prepared for the monsoon season.

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