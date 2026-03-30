Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Activate 24x7 Emergency Control Room From June 1 For Monsoon Readiness | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will operationalise a 24x7 emergency control room from June 1 to September 30, across its jurisdiction to handle monsoon-related issues and ensure swift response to civic emergencies.

The move is part of a comprehensive monsoon preparedness plan aimed at minimising inconvenience to residents, with multiple departments working in coordination. The system, introduced in 2018 on the lines of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is being further strengthened this year with enhanced infrastructure and response mechanisms.

A high-level meeting of department heads was recently held in the chamber of the Chief Vigilance Officer, where a detailed disaster management strategy was finalised. As part of the plan, the control room will be equipped with WhatsApp groups, CCTV monitoring, and walkie-talkies to ensure seamless communication during emergencies.

To tackle waterlogging, high-power pumps have been deployed in low-lying areas, and special precautions are being taken to prevent flooding in subways near railway stations. Coordination with hospitals is underway to ensure the availability of ambulances and beds for affected citizens.

The fire brigade has been kept on alert with sufficient manpower, equipment, and vehicles, while boats have also been arranged for rescue operations if needed. Coordination will also be maintained with the power distribution agency to address short-circuit incidents during heavy rainfall.

“All departments are working in coordination to ensure that citizens do not face any difficulties during the monsoon. Our system is fully prepared to handle any emergency,” a senior CIDCO official said.

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The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer (Navi Mumbai) Prabhakar Phulari, Chief Engineer (Airport) Sheela Karunakaran, Public Relations Officer Priya Ratambe, Chief Fire Officer Vijay Rane, Security Officer K.A. Gaikwad, and other senior officials from key departments.

Citizens have been advised to contact the CIDCO control room through the official helpline numbers in case of emergencies.

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