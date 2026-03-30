Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Ranked 4th In Maharashtra For E-Governance Excellence |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has secured the 4th rank among 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra under the state’s 150-day e-governance administrative reforms programme.

The recognition was conferred at a ceremony held in Mumbai, where Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar accepted the citation on behalf of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. IT Minister Ashish Shelar and Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal were also present.

The programme evaluates civic bodies on digital governance, service delivery, and administrative efficiency. NMMC had earlier secured 3rd rank in the 100-day reforms programme and improved its performance under the guidance of Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

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Over the past year, the civic body has expanded its online services, including tax payments, issuance of birth and death certificates, grievance redressal, and access to civic information through multiple digital platforms.

Key Highlights of Evaluation

Website Evaluation:

The official website was found to have a user-friendly interface, updated information, strong data security, effective search features, and a robust grievance redressal mechanism in line with government guidelines.

Aaple Sarkar Integration:

NMMC has made 68 public services available online through the state’s Aaple Sarkar portal, along with 39 additional municipal services. Streamlined processes have reduced service delivery time.

E-Office Implementation:

The NIC-developed e-office system is being used by over 1,000 employees, improving transparency, speed, and efficiency in administrative work.

Dashboard System:

A real-time dashboard system provides integrated data across departments, helping officials take timely and accurate decisions and conduct regular review meetings.

WhatsApp Chatbot Services:

A multilingual chatbot enables citizens to receive updates, pay property tax and water bills, and check eligibility for welfare schemes easily.

AI and Blockchain Use:

AI-based systems help classify and resolve citizen complaints quickly, while blockchain technology ensures secure and transparent issuance of school leaving certificates and monitoring of plantation drives.

GIS-Based Governance:

Over 150 GIS layers have been developed for applications such as vehicle tracking in solid waste management, monitoring mechanised cleaning, and analysing climate change impacts like sea-level rise.

“This recognition was possible due to our strong focus on digital governance, transparency, and citizen-centric services. We will continue to adopt innovative technologies to deliver faster and more efficient services to citizens,” said Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar.

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