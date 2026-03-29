Mumbai: Atal Setu Crosses 2 Crore Vehicle Mark in Just 26 Months, Emerges as Key Artery Between Mumbai & Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, popularly known as Atal Setu, has recorded over 2 crore (20 million) vehicle movements within just over two years of its inauguration, according to data shared by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The sea bridge, which was inaugurated on January 13, 2024, reached a cumulative count of 20,000,316 vehicles on March 27, 2026. The figures indicate steady traffic flow on the country’s longest sea bridge, which connects Sewri in South Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

अटल सागरी सेतूवरून २६ महिन्यांत २ कोटी वाहनांचा प्रवास!



भारतातील सर्वात लांब सागरी सेतू असलेल्या अटल सेतूनं आणखी एक ऐतिहासिक टप्पा गाठला आहे.



१३ जानेवारी २०२४ रोजी अटल सेतूचे उद्घाटन झाल्यापासून, या पुलावर २ कोटींहून अधिक वाहनांच्या प्रवासाची नोंद झाली आहे. २७ मार्च २०२६ रोजी… pic.twitter.com/i3RCdyX5eW — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) March 29, 2026

A breakdown of the traffic data shows that private vehicles account for the overwhelming majority of usage. Of the total vehicles recorded, 1,81,95,718 were private vehicles, making up over 91 per cent of the traffic. In comparison, 5,98,525 vehicles fell under the category of small commercial vehicles, including minibuses and light transport vehicles. Meanwhile, 12,06,073 medium and heavy vehicles, including trucks and multi-axle carriers, also used the corridor during the period.

The data reflects the bridge’s growing role in facilitating daily commutes as well as goods movement between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The link has significantly reduced travel time between the two points, from over an hour via existing routes to approximately 20 minutes, making it a preferred option for motorists.

The Atal Setu plays a key role in decongesting traffic on existing routes such as the Vashi bridge and the Sion-Panvel highway. The improved connectivity is also likely to influence travel patterns and support economic activity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Atal Setu continues to remain a critical link in Mumbai’s expanding transport network, with traffic volumes expected to rise further in the coming years.

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