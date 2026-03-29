Mumbai Shocker! Chaos At Kalyan Station As Scuffle Turns Violent, Disabled Man Joins Clash, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Scuffle Spirals Out Of Control At Kalyan Station As Handicapped Man Joins In - WATCH VIDEO |

Mumbai: A scuffle between two commuters at Kalyan railway station escalated into a chaotic altercation after additional individuals, including a differently-abled man, became involved. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated, highlights growing concerns over commuter safety and public conduct on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

According to visuals shared by Instagram page 'Jilha.varta, the altercation began when two men, who had reportedly alighted from a local train, engaged in a heated argument that quickly turned physical. The two were seen exchanging blows on the platform, drawing the attention of fellow passengers. While a few commuters attempted to intervene and separate the duo, several others stood by, watching the situation unfold.

As the fight continued, the situation took a more concerning turn when a differently-abled man, who appeared to have sustained an injury during the commotion, entered the fray. The man, seen with a prosthetic leg, was visibly agitated and began confronting one of the individuals involved in the scuffle. His intervention further intensified the situation, adding to the confusion on the platform.

A woman also joined the altercation, appearing to support the differently-abled man. The involvement of multiple individuals led to a brief but intense escalation, making it difficult for bystanders to control the situation.

Despite repeated attempts by some commuters to defuse tensions, the scuffle persisted for several moments before gradually subsiding.

The incident underscores the frequent occurrence of disputes on crowded railway platforms, often triggered by minor disagreements but quickly escalating into physical confrontations. It also raises questions about crowd management and the need for increased vigilance by railway staff to prevent such situations from spiralling out of control.

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