'Slapped, Punched': Video Shows Group Assaulting Disabled Man With Polio In CSMT–Karjat Local's Divyang Compartment - WATCH

Mumbai: A video showing a physically disabled individual affected by polio in both legs was allegedly attacked by a group of 5-6 people in the Divyang compartment of a Mumbai local train. The incident reportedly occurred on March 28 at around 2:45 pm on a CSMT–Karjat fast local.

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According to the video shared by a user named Raj Majhi, the incident took place in the sixth coach, reserved for disabled passengers. In the video, men, women, and even a young boy are seen punching, kicking, and slapping the victim with their hands and legs. Social media users reacted strongly, questioning the safety of the disabled travellers in the Mumbai local and also demanding strict action against those involved.

"Is this the safety provided to Divyang passengers?" one user questioned. Another called for 'strict action' against those who assaulted a disabled person. Several users also raised concerns over the lack of discipline in local trains, with passengers allegedly entering the divyang reserved compartments without checks.

"Wow, that’s what security for Divyangjan?" one user questioned.

Another user urged, "Take strict necessary action against all the people who are beating a handicapped person, they are shameless nonsense dumb people are travelling in the train sach mai."

"Why no complaint was filed ?" a user asked, another questioned, "Where is law and order in Mumbai?"

Another user noted, saying, "There is absolutely no discipline in trains in Mumbai. In CSMT-Kalyan, people travel in any compartment they want. And there are more railway staff in them. Even in the loco pilot cabin, they travel. Will there be any action on this?"

"Why has no action been taken on people who entered the Handicapped Compartment & engaged in a fight with a handicapped person?"

Another user also shared a personal experience, "My mom had just had bypass surgery, so I got into the disabled compartment with her. Because she wasn't feeling well. But in that compartment, a group of disabled people started unnecessarily harassing me. I was saying, "I'm standing in the corner here, my mom is sick, I've gotten on for her." And they were cursing and swearing at me."

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