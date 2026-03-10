Mumbai: Activists Flag Use Of Railway Coaches Reserved For Disabled Passengers By Cops, Others | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Despite clear directives from the Bombay High Court prohibiting police personnel from travelling in railway compartments reserved for disabled passengers, the practice allegedly continues in local trains. Police personnel frequently travel in these coaches and sometimes escort suspects, raising concerns among activists about safety and accessibility.

Nitin Gaikwad, the president of Nirdhar Viklang Vikas Samajik Sangh, who has 50% disability, has alleged that two police personnel, one morning in December, were seen travelling in the compartment for disabled persons in a fast local train at Dadar railway station along with a handcuffed suspect. Gaikwad said the cops alighted at Andheri railway station.

Gaikwad, who has been working for the safety and rights of disabled commuters for about 12 years, said he filmed the incident. The personnel then claimed to be from the Mumbai police. Gaikwad further alleged that an attempt was made to pressure him by asking him to visit the police station. Gaikwad has written to Rakesh Kalasagar, the Commissioner of Police (Railways), and other authorities regarding the incident.

Gaikwad had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court in 2013 against cops and general commuters travelling in coaches reserved for disabled passengers. In 2017, the court directed the state home department and the Director General of Police to issue a circular to all police stations warning of disciplinary action in such cases. According to railway rules, only certain categories of passengers are permitted in the disabled compartment.

These include persons with disabilities, cancer patients, senior citizens who cannot walk without support and pregnant women. However, able-bodied commuters often occupy these compartments, creating difficulties for those for whom the space is reserved. Activists say that bringing suspects into these compartments also causes discomfort and insecurity. Zaveri Samir, a 90% disabled commuter and civic activist, said that in suburban 12-coach trains, two coaches include a section reserved for disabled passengers.

During peak hours, from 7 am to 11 am and from 6 pm to 10 pm, able-bodied commuters often overcrowd these spaces. With trains stopping for about 20 seconds at stations, forceful boarding and alighting can endanger disabled passengers. Samir said that calls to the railway helpline 139 often fail due to poor network connectivity in moving trains, while posts on X have not received satisfactory responses. He urged the railways to deploy at least one security personnel on each train during peak hours to ensure safe travel for disabled passengers.

