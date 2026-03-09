'I Am Literally Tired Of Travelling, My Work Efficiency Drops!' Commuter Expresses Frustration Over Everyday Struggle Of Travelling By Mumbai Local Train

Mumbai: A video shared on social media by user ‘Woke Eminent’ has brought renewed attention to the daily struggles faced by Mumbai’s suburban train commuters, with a man describing the exhausting routine of travelling between Vashi in Navi Mumbai and Andheri.

In the video, the commuter says he is “literally tired” of travelling by local trains and claims that the daily journey has begun to affect his work efficiency and overall well-being. He explains that the overcrowded and physically demanding commute leaves him drained even before he reaches the office.

According to the man, he spends his mornings standing throughout the train journey due to heavy crowding during peak hours. While he occasionally manages to get a seat during the return journey in the evening, he says the fatigue of the day and the complicated travel route make the ride equally exhausting.

In the morning, I stand and travel the entire way. In the evening, I do get a seat but I am too tired to enjoy the ride. I need to change at least two to three trains to go home. There is no direct train that will take me from work to home,’ he said

As per the details mentioned in the video, the last direct local train from Vashi to Andheri runs at around 8 a.m., after which commuters are required to change two or even three trains to complete the journey.

Expressing frustration, he says he pays a huge amount in taxes and yet he is not getting anything in return. He questions how individuals can meaningfully contribute to the country’s economic growth if their daily travel leaves them drained.

The video has sparked widespread discussion online, with several users sharing similar experiences about overcrowded trains and difficulty travelling by locals daily.

One user commented that the situation inside trains has worsened over time. “It’s become a furnace nowadays. It was never like this earlier. Heat has increased manifold, the crowd has increased, ventilation is poor and hot air hits you even if you hang outside the door. I can’t imagine travelling like this every single day,” he wrote.

Another user, Rustic Sage, highlighted the overwhelming crowds at suburban stations. “Just standing on Virar railway station depresses you. You see a flood of people even at 11 p.m.,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, user Rohan Singh pointed out the connectivity gap between Navi Mumbai and the main city. “This is the scene when travelling from Vashi to Andheri. Navi Mumbai is well developed but poorly connected to Mumbai. Vashi Bridge and Airoli Bridge are heavily crowded during peak hours,” he said.

The video has reignited conversations around Mumbai’s overburdened suburban railway network and the urgent need to improve connectivity between Mumbai and its satellite cities.

