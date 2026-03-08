Mumbai Woman's 'Judaadu Seat' In Crowded Local Train Wins Praises From Internet - VIDEO

A video showing a woman using a clever trick to secure a seat inside a crowded Mumbai local train has taken social media by storm. The clip highlights the everyday creativity of commuters who travel daily on the city’s packed suburban railway network.

The viral clip was recorded inside a Virar-bound train on the Mumbai Suburban Railway, one of the busiest commuter rail networks in the world.

In the video, the woman is seen opening her backpack and taking out a small foldable stool. She then carefully places the portable seat between available spaces in the train compartment and comfortably sits down despite the rush-hour crowd.

The moment amused fellow passengers who watched her unique solution to the daily struggle for a seat on the train.

“Seat chahiye? Idea chahiye”

With a cheerful smile, the woman jokes in the video, saying, “Virar local mein baithne ke liye idea chahiye. Seat hi seat hai… kya bolta hai public?”

A text overlay on the video reads: “Virar local train mein seat ka jugad,” referring to the clever arrangement she created to sit during the crowded journey.

Internet reacts with humor and praise

The clip quickly gained attention online, prompting a flood of reactions from social media users. Many praised her quick thinking, while others responded with humorous comments about the realities of commuting in Mumbai.

One user wrote, “Proper use of the most precious part of the human body- the brain.” Another joked, “Yeh public sab jaanti hai,” while someone else simply commented, “I love Mumbaikars.”

Another user summed it up humorously: “Apni seat khud leke chalna is best.”

Everyday jugaad of Mumbai commuters

For millions of people who rely on the Mumbai Suburban Railway, crowded trains during peak hours are a daily reality. With limited seating and heavy passenger loads, commuters often find innovative “jugaad” solutions to make their journeys easier.