Foreign Traveller Gets Mumbaikars To Groove To 'Saddi Galli' In Local Train; Video Goes Viral

A routine journey on a Mumbai local train turned into a lively moment of joy after a foreign traveller encouraged commuters to break into dance during their ride. The cheerful interaction, captured on video, has been widely shared online and is drawing praise for its spontaneous and uplifting energy.

A surprise dance inside a crowded train

Ed, a content creator who is currently living in India, shared the clip on Instagram where he is popularly recognised as the “Can you teach me your favourite dance move” guy. Known for approaching strangers and inviting them to dance, Ed’s latest interaction took place inside a crowded Mumbai local train compartment.

In the video, he stands in the aisle of the moving train holding a small Bluetooth speaker as the Bollywood song Saadi Galli begins playing. Instead of dancing alone, he walks up to passengers seated nearby and playfully performs a few steps, hoping to draw them into the moment.

Initial surprise turns into laughter

At first, several commuters appear puzzled by the unexpected scene unfolding during their daily commute. Some watch quietly while others smile awkwardly, unsure whether to participate.

However, the atmosphere soon shifts as Ed gestures for passengers to join him and show their own dance moves. The friendly invitation quickly melts the hesitation.

Within moments, commuters begin getting up from their seats to dance alongside him, while others clap, laugh, and cheer from where they are seated.

Strangers join the fun

Short clips in the video show different passengers taking turns dancing in the narrow aisle of the train. Some imitate Ed’s steps while others confidently showcase their own moves.

What started as an unusual interruption during a crowded train ride gradually turns into a joyful group moment, with several commuters smiling widely and enjoying the unexpected break from their routine travel.

The video has received enthusiastic responses online, with many viewers calling the interaction heartwarming and uplifting.

Several users praised the traveller for spreading positivity during a regular day. One comment read, “I love that you spread joy around the world!” while another user wrote, “Mumbai people have a golden heart.”