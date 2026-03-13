FPJ Impact: Mumbai Railway Police Chief Rakesh Kalasagar Warns Personnel To Stay Out Of Disabled Coaches Or Face Action

Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar issues a warning to police personnel against travelling in compartments reserved for disabled passengers | Representative Photo

Mumbai, March 13: Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar has taken cognisance of a Free Press Journal report on police personnel travelling in compartments reserved for disabled passengers despite Bombay High Court directives prohibiting the practice.

Circular issued after FPJ report

Following the report, Kalasagar issued a circular on March 10 directing police personnel not to travel in the disabled compartment and not to take any suspect into it. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those who violated the order. The circular referred to The Free Press Journal and its March 10 report.

The circular said police personnel should not travel in compartments reserved for disabled passengers while commuting by local train or while on duty. It added that investigation teams must not use such compartments while escorting any suspect.

It said all police officers and officials must remain vigilant and that police station and branch in-charge officers must instruct subordinate staff not to enter these compartments.

Activist recounts incident involving police personnel

Nitin Gaikwad, president of Nirdhar Viklang Vikas Samajik Sangh, who is 50% disabled, alleged that one morning in December he saw two police personnel travelling in a compartment reserved for disabled passengers on a fast local train at Dadar railway station with a handcuffed suspect. He said the personnel got down at Andheri railway station.

Gaikwad, who has worked for the safety and rights of disabled commuters for about 12 years, said he filmed the incident. He alleged that the personnel identified themselves as being from Mumbai Police and later tried to pressure him by asking him to visit a police station. He has written to Kalasagar and other authorities about the matter.

High Court directive on reserved coaches

Gaikwad had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court in 2015 over police personnel and other commuters travelling in coaches reserved for disabled passengers.

In 2017, the court directed the state Home Department and the Director General of Police to issue a circular to all police stations warning of disciplinary action against personnel who violated the rule.

Activists call for better enforcement

Railway rules permit only certain categories of passengers in these compartments, including persons with disabilities, cancer patients, senior citizens who cannot walk without support and pregnant women.

Activists say able-bodied commuters often occupy the space, causing difficulty for those for whom it is reserved. They also say the presence of police escorting suspects causes discomfort and insecurity among disabled commuters.

Samir Zaveri, a 90% disabled commuter and civic activist, urged the railways to deploy at least one security personnel on each train during peak hours to improve safety for disabled passengers.

