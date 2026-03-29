Indigo Adds 30 New Routes From Navi Mumbai International Airport Boosting Connectivity

IndiGo | Unsplash.com

Mumbai: IndiGo announced to add over 30 new routes from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) between March 29 and April 23, expanding weekly departures to more than 400 from Mumbai's second airport. The new routes will connect the airport to cities like Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Chandigarh, Diu, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Rajkot, Srinagar, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, and others.

From Sunday, the airline commenced twice daily, direct flights between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai, strengthening connectivity in Gujarat. The flights on this route are operated using IndiGo's ATR aircraft. Earlier this month, IndiGo also announced direct flights to Jamnagar starting from April 23. With these additions, IndiGo will operate to six cities in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar, with over 1,400 weekly flights to and from NMIA.

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On March 26, NMIA announced its first summer schedule, which will come into effect from March 29 to October 24. Under this schedule, the state's newest airport will expand its domestic network from 16 to 46 destinations during this period, scaling operations to 1,092 weekly air traffic movements

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